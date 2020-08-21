Girl killed over ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A girl was clubbed to death allegedly by her brothers for honour in the area of Nishatabad police station. Saba of Chak 5/JB, Kamalpur, was killed by her brothers Akram and Saddam when she returned home late. The police have taken the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till the filing of the report.