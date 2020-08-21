Pemra fines TV channel Rs0.5m over derogatory remarks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed Rs500,000 fine on a private TV channel over passing of derogatory remarks by a writer and actor against woman and rights activist Marvi Sirmed while participating in a programme. A complaint was filed against the channel for allowing the writer to pass derogatory remarks about the woman. Two lawyers had filed a complaint with Pemra Council of Complaint (CoC) on July 9, 2020 on behalf of the some feminists and their organisations.