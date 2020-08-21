Pemra fines TV channel Rs0.5m over derogatory remarks

LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed Rs500,000 fine on a private TV channel over passing of derogatory remarks by a writer and actor against woman and rights activist Marvi Sirmed while participating in a programme. A complaint was filed against the channel for allowing the writer to pass derogatory remarks about the woman. Two lawyers had filed a complaint with Pemra Council of Complaint (CoC) on July 9, 2020 on behalf of the some feminists and their organisations.