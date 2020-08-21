Money-laundering, assets beyond means: Hearing against Shahbaz family today

LAHORE: The preliminary hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz Sharif family will take place today (Friday).

The admin judge has summoned the NAB prosecutor for today after the NAB removed objections to the reference earlier raised by the admin court. The National Accountability Bureau had filed a Rs 7 billion money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz Sharif family including his wife, sons and two daughters. The NAB nominated former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shahbaz, sons Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shahbaz is a proclaimed offender in this case.

The other nominated accused include Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwer, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousafzai. The NAB accepted requests from four people for becoming approver against the Shahbaz family in the reference including Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Cheeni, his son Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique and Aftab Ahmad. It has been learnt that the reference consists of 25,000 pages and 55 volumes.