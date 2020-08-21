Polio workers endanger their lives to administer kids vaccine

MUZAFFARGARH: Polio workers are endangering even their lives to administer polio vaccine. A video has been received by Geo News showing polio workers crossing the Chenab in Rangpur area to administer polio vaccine to children in the Beet area of the district. In the video, the polio workers are seen using unconventional and dangerous methods to cross the river for performance of their duties.

During the whole campaign, polio workers were seen crossing the river in big cauldrons and carrying their motorcycles through the water. They completed their task ignoring all hazards and this gesture was well appreciated by all and sundry.