Replies sought on plea against sugar scam probe

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday sought replies from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents on a petition by JDW Sugar Mills of PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen challenging investigation into sugar scandal in the light of forensic audit report

of sugar inquiry commission.

A counsel for the mills’ secretary, the petitioner, argued before the court that the action being taken by the Federal Investigation Agency was illegal as it was ordered by the federal cabinet despite having no such jurisdiction.

The counsel argued that the cabinet had no jurisdiction to hold any individual or organisation guilty of any alleged offence. He pointed out that the FIA, under the Companies Act 2017, could initiate its proceedings only on a reference sent by the SECP. Whereas, he said, the SECP had not sent any reference to the Federal Investigation Agency against the petitioner/mills.

The counsel argued that an inquiry being held on the order of the federal government could not be a transparent and impartial one. He asked the court to set aside the summons issued to the petitioner/mills for being in violation of articles 4, 5, 10-A & 25 of the Constitution.

As an interim relief, he urged the court to suspend the impugned summons until final decision of the petition. Justice Waheed Khan turned down the request for the stay and sought replies from the respondents by 14 September.