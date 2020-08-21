Action against tanker mafia, restoration of water supply stressed

Islamabad : Citizens of the federal capital have urged Islamabad Mayor to take necessary action to urgently restore the routine water supply to the sectors where it is disrupted for weeks now. Public is in sheer distress and blind on what the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is doing to do the needful.

On the other hand, the water tanker mafia in connivance with the MCI staff is fleecing public and minting money. Islamabad Green Citizens Front (IGCF), a member of the Pakistan Civil Society Network, wrote a letter to the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz on Thursday highlighting the water shortage in many of the residential sectors of the federal capital.

Water scarcity has peaked in the recent days in the absence of the routine water supply as the MCI could not repair the Sangjani turbines and some other pipes supplying water to Islamabad.

In the letter, the IGCF convener Munir Ahmed wrote on behalf of the citizens that MCI water

tanker facility is being misused by the water tanker mafia in connivance with the MCI staff deputed there.

He said the MCI staff asks the citizens starved for water to buy private water tanker while the MCI tankers remained under-used.

He said this is ironic that MCI sells 2000 gallons of water from their G-10/4 and I-10 facilities at Rs300 to a private water tanker that is supplied to a needy citizen in Islamabad from Rs3,000 to Rs4,500. He said he himself had witnessed that private water tankers were queued up at the facility while the private tankers were getting filled up with water. This sheer violence of the mandate of the MCI concerned section and its staff.

The pathetic situation shows the sorry state of affairs which should immediately be checked, and the miscreant should be taken to task who don’t run their own facility to the maximum of capacity.