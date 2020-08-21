16 test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi : In the last 24 hours, another 16 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking the total number of confirmed cases so far reported from the twin cities to 21,386 while 224 more patients have recovered in the federal capital and seven in the Rawalpindi district.

The virus did not claim any life in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last two days though a total of 454 COVID-19 patients have already died of the disease in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the number of recoveries in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been on a tremendous rise at least for the last four days as from August 17 to date, as many as 711 patients have recovered from the disease including 704 patients from ICT and seven from Rawalpindi.

Of a total of 21,386 patients so far reported from the twin cities, as many as 19,462 patients have so far recovered from the illness. COVID-19 has so far claimed 279 lives in Rawalpindi district and 175 in ICT.

In last 24 hours, three more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 5,961 of which 5,626 patients have already been discharged after achieving complete cure from different private and public sector healthcare facilities.

On Thursday, there were only six hospitalized patients in the district undergoing treatment at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while 50 confirmed patients were in the home isolation said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added that another 191 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in Rawalpindi district but they are all asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, as many as 13 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT has reached 15,425 of which 13,836 have recovered so far.