CDA, MCI grilled for allowing occupation of land in capital

Islamabad : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday observed that it was misconduct of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to give permission for illegally occupation of the government land in the Federal Capital.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani reserved the judgment on the case filed by a citizen against alleged grabbing of National Park’s land in Islamabad.

A detailed order would be issued on the matter, he said.

Justice Kiani directed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should prepare a reference against Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai for allegedly occupying the government land.

Addressing the senator, the judge asked why he had constructed a fence to occupy the land.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had only given permission to the senator for tree plantation and not that of any construction on the government land.

The MCI could demolish the fence if the court issued an order.

On this, Justice Kiyani remarked that it would not be a favour to the court rather it was the MCI’s legal duty to protect the government land from grabbers. There was no one in the Federal Capital to save the state land from grabbers. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the capital witnessed more land grabbing, he added.

The Director Environment said that his department had given permission only for tree plantation on 10 to 15 acres of land and if more land was occupied then it was a violation.

The court observed that the officer even did not know as to how much land was allowed to be occupied.

The CDA official adopted the stance that all powers related to the National Park area were with the MCI and Ministry of Climate Change. After this, the court reserved its judgment on the issue.