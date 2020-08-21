LAHORE:Tourism Department Punjab in collaboration with the World Bank has planned an international awareness seminar for introduction of four newly identified tourist destinations. This awareness seminar will be held in a local hotel here on August 24. Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism Asif Mehmood will be the guest of honour in the seminar. Meanwhile, the advisor directed the Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) to ensure all arrangements for provision of comprehensive information about the newly identified tourist destinations to the participants. “Kotli Sattian, Narr/Kahuta, Chakwal and Tilla Jogian are identified as new destinations for tourists in Punjab. TDCP planned a number of initiatives to introduce and develop new tourist destinations,” said the adviser. “The tourism department will provide all necessary facilities to the tourists at Kotli Sattian, Narr/Kahuta, Chakwal and Tilla Jogian,” the adviser said.