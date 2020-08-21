‘Reforms to bring prosperity’

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that the PTI government ensured reforms, transparency, rule of law and eradication of corruption from the colonies department during the last two years of its rule and the initiatives would bring an era of prosperity in the province.

Talking to APP here Thursday, the minister said sincere efforts had been made to rid the department of corruption, nepotism and undue delays besides using the state lands for the economic growth and public welfare, adding that the previous government wreaked havoc with the government resources. The minister said the PTI government had considerably enhanced revenue, adding that colonies department.