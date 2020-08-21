Notices issued in plea for sex change surgery

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to Punjab chief secretary and health secretary on the petition of a girl seeking permission to undergo sex change surgery.

Saba Sharif of Sialkot submitted in her petition that she was born to Ch Muhammad Sharif 30 years ago as a girl. However, she said, she started developing masculinity from her childhood. Petitioner said she consulted several gynaecologists after she felt frequent pain and ‘gender disorder’ unbearable. She said a surgeon at a private hospital in Lahore after examining the reports of her ultrasound scans advised her surgery for sex-change.

However, she said, the surgeon asked her to secure permission from a court to avoid any legal complication in future. The petitioner asked the court to allow her to undergo the surgery as advised by the doctors so she could live a normal life. Justice Jawad Hassan issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing for a week.