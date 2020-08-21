LAHORE:Punjab University Librarians Organisation in collaboration with Punjab University Library held a condolence reference in memory of teachers, officers and employees of the university who passed away during Covid-19 lockdown.

The participants paid tribute to the services of Prof Dr Mughees ud Din Sheikh, former Director ICS, Ch Muhammad Hanif, former PU Chief Librarian, Ch Nazir Ahmad, former President PU Employees Association, Ahmad Ali Chattha, former Additional Registrar, Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Gondal, former Deputy Chief Librarian, Haji Muhammad Ibrahim, former Deputy Treasurer Audit, Ch Muhammad Hanif Shad, former Deputy Chief Librarian Law College, Malik Abdul Ghafoor, former Assistant Treasurer, Ch Nazar Hussain, former Senior Librarian Law College, Khalid Javed. former Deputy Chief Librarian, Muhammad Ashraf Gondal, former Assistant Registrar, Abdul Qayyum Bhatti, former Admin Officer Health Centre, Malik Saif Ali, senior clerk P&D Cell, Muhammad Rafiq Lineman, Engineering Branch, Rana Muhammad Yousaf, driver Statistics Department and others who passed away during the lockdown.

Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Chief Librarian, Saifur Rehman Attique, Prof Dr Kamran Abid, Jalil Tariq, Syed Jamil Ahmad Rizvi, Dr Faisal Masood Gondal, Dr Gulshan Fatima Alvi, Bushra Almas Jaswal, Kiran Ch and Mushtaq Masih addressed the condolence reference and recalled the memories of departed souls.