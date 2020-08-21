Tenders of interest sought for Ravi project

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has sought tenders of interest and recommendations from the investors, developers and consortium companies for preparing state-of-the-art design and development of Ravi River Development City Project. RUDA is launching a mega project and is initiating its work in different phases. The first phase according to the master plan will range from three thousand to 10 thousand acres of land which will be given the name of different zones. Under this project restoration of old grandeur of Ravi, elimination of pollution from Lahore and the surrounding areas, elimination of water pollution by cleaning the sewerage water falling down into the river through the treatment plant, in order to make it environmental-friendly. The main purpose of Ravi River Development Project is to provide quality residential facilities to the citizens of Lahore and other people of the surrounding areas.