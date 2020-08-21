Call to change education system

LAHORE:A symposium on ‘Psychosocial toxicity and its challenges for university education in Pakistan’ was held at the Government College University (GCU) here on Thursday.

In his key note address, emeritus consultant psychiatrist Prof Dr Shakil Jehangir Malik said wars, terrorism, violence, disasters, conflicts, inequality, injustice, self-serving political and religious leadership, loss of civic values, breakdown of family structure, intolerance, crime, drugs and pandemics had filled society with psychosocial toxicity.

He added, “our children are traumatized, ineffective methods of teaching, content shown on news and entertainment media and excessive use of digital devices are adding fuel to fire.” Prof Malik believed that pedagogy and neurosciences were intricately linked, and quality education was their ultimate savior. He highlighted education as key to moral, cultural, socio-economic development.

He also laid stress on teaching compassion, gratitude, forgiveness and humility in educational institutions. He also underlined a need for modern institute of neurosciences in Pakistan. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said universities were a catalyst for change and GCU wished to take a lead to bring a disruptive improvement in the existing system. He said the new education policy of GCU would focus on modern education, innovation and research. He discussed with eminent academicians his strategic vision for GCU for next four year.

Dr Zarka Taimor, a spokesperson of Punjab government, also said there was a severe crisis of mental health in Pakistan; each of them had at least one affected person in their families usually more. “We witness anxiety, depression, PTSD, panic attacks, addictions and mental health issue in every home now,” she added.

However, she also highlighted that only one psychiatrist was available to 10,000 people in Pakistan, and one child psychiatrist to 4,000,000 children. The first session was followed by a panel discussion in which Bishop Dr Azad Marshall, MPA Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, PTI Punjab Farooq Arshad, Institute for Democratic Education & Advocacy Executive Director Salman Abid and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) former president also participated.

The speakers said that they should stop in living self-denial and immediately change the education system of Pakistan. “We need system which can produce the human resource which can compete with technology,” they said.

The last session of symposium was a workshop which covered important topics of what should be the attribute of GCU student “Ravian”, what training and incentives are necessary for teachers and mentors at a university, what challenges we need to overcome in the institutional development. The symposium was organised by GCU in collaboration with the University of Sussex, The UK and Changing Hearts and Minds Program (CHAMP), Pakistan.