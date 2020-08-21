Punjab govt total failure: PML-N

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab General Secretary Awais Laghari and spokesperson Azma Bukhari have presented fact sheet over the performance of the Punjab government terming it a total failure on all fronts besides focusing on reshuffling of bureaucracy.

The PML-N leaders presented the fact sheet before media at party secretariat, Model Town Thursday.

Azma Bukhari and Awais Laghari demanded NAB summon Usman Buzdar in sugar and flour scandals without any delay and Buzdar should resign until the completion of investigations into it. They said Usman Buzdar and his entire cabinet had ruined the province in two years. The PML-N leaders said how a man, whose vision was limited to Whatsapp, could run the affairs of a province.

Bukhari said Imran Khan needed to install plaques over the plaques of Shahbaz Sharif, adding that people had been looking for the PTI MPAs and MNAs in their constituencies. Laghari alleged that CM and PM had ruined the economy of Pakistan and took the growth rate to minus. He said the people were asking about the performance of the Punjab government. No action has been taken against anyone after sugar commission report. They quoted Fawad Chaudhry saying the onewho entertains the bigwigs get himself saved from accountability.

The PML-N leader said four IGs and four chief secretaries had been changed during the last two years and Shoaib Dastagir was the 5th IG. Senior member board of revenue has been changed thrice while the commissioners of DG Khan, the home district of CM Buzdar, and Lahore have been changed four times each. Secretary of Higher Education has been transferred eight times while secretaries of school department and irrigation were transferred seven times each. Secretary of Services Department, Food, Livestock, environment and transport were changed five times each. The secretaries of Cooperative Department, Excise and Local Government were also transferred four times each. The government had to change information ministers thrice.

Azma Bukhari said it was strange that whosoever committed corruption in Naya Pakistan resigns from the portfolio like Samiullah Chaudhry, Asad Khokhar, Khurram Laghari and Amir Kiani.

Awais Laghari said Buzdar had appointed 54 spokespersons in the province of 36 districts. He said official documents showed that Buzdar used official helicopter like personal property. He said that 643 people travelled with him at helicopter in 164 tours in two years and spent Rs8.6 million under the head of fuel. He said in all tragedies like Sahiwal incident, DPO Pakpattan issue, waste management, protocol of CM etc, the government has badly failed to deliver.

Azma Bukhari said according to the media reports, Buzdar had facilitated two front men at CM’s House. All projects of PTI, including establishment of schools in rented buildings, Insaf afternoon school, Insaf primary school programmes and Insaf Mobile School are still pending. They claimed Danish School was still a success story despite the cut in budget. They said PTI had badly failed to control inflation which resulted into manifold increase in the prices of edibles, including sugar, flour, meat and grains.