Govt to set up price control authority, says minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government is working on establishing a price control authority and a committee has been asked to complete its working on the plan within 10 days.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal while chairing a meeting of a taskforce for price control in which availability of essential edibles, their prices and monitoring of process came under review. Aslam Iqbal said violation of fixed prices in a few areas was a question mark on the performance of the relevant district administration.

The minister said 20-kg flour bag is available at Rs860 in Punjab. He directed the administration to keep an eye on prices of ghee in markets. He directed the administration of every district to review prices of pulses jointly with Karyana Merchants Association. He emphasised that industries trade department must be taken into confidence while fixing the prices of pulses. He directed a strict action against those shopkeepers who failed to display price lists. The minister stressed effective steps to eradicate price hike and hoarding.