Police attacked Maryam car: Safdar

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court Thursday granted interim bail to Captain ® Muhammad Safdar, husband of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, an accused in NAB office clash case.

The court has granted bail to Safdar on submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000. Safdar in his bail plea stated that a baseless case had been registered against him, other party leaders and workers. Safdar alleged that police officials deployed outside NAB office attacked vehicle of Maryam Nawaz.

He said that he was ready to cooperate with the investigation of the case and implored the court to grant him bail. The court while accepting his plea granted him interim bail until 4 September. The court has also directed investigation officer of the case to submit investigation report on next hearing. On 11 August, after a clash between PML-N workers and law enforcement agencies outside NAB Lahore office a case was registered against PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, party leaders and workers.

Ashiana case: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing reference until 1st September after recording statement of a prosecution witness. One advocate Muhammad Nawaz marked attendance on behalf of the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif while other accused, including Imtiaz Haider and Bilal Kidwai also marked their presence before the court. The NAB had filed reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former Army Chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt. The court had framed charges against the accused except Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani as both are proclaimed offenders.

Meanwhile, an accountability court extended judicial remand of LDA’s former DG Ahad Cheema until 27 August.