Retired railway employee found ‘murdered’ at home

A retired Pakistan railway employee was found dead at his house on Tara Chand Road in Keamari on Thursday.

According to the Jackson police, cops and rescuers reached the property and transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The man has been identified as 60-year-old Mehmood, son of Hassan.

According to SHO Malik Adil, Mehmood lived alone in the house. Initially, he said, it was reported that the man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, but it seemed he was strangulated to death by an unidentified person or persons. The police are waiting for the postmortem report.