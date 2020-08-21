Goods worth millions gutted in factory fire

A fire broke out at a shoe-making factory near Lasbela Chowk on Wednesday, causing a loss of millions of rupees.

According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the blaze broke out at a factory in a ground-plus-one-storey building located in a residential area. Two fire tenders soon arrived at the scene, and later two more fire tenders with four bowsers were dispatched to the property in view of the intensity of the fire.

The spokesperson said the firefighters took around two hours to douse the flames. Luckily, no loss of life was reported, while the cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately. The residents of nearby buildings were evacuated to avoid any untoward incident. Residents said the fire brigade vehicles arrived on time, but due to a shortage of water, the firefighters faced difficulties, which caused massive damage to the factory.