Fri Aug 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

JUI-F rejects formation of committee for Karachi

Karachi

August 21, 2020

Showing its anger over the formation of a committee for Karachi, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday organised a protest outside the Karachi Press Club.

The party leaders said that the federal government’s move was an attack on the provincial autonomy. Addressing the protesters, JUI-F Sindh leaders, including Aslam Ghori, Maulana Abdul Karim Abid and Allama Nasir Soomro, said that plans to separate Karachi from Sindh were under way since a long time, and the recent formation of the committee for Karachi was a part of these efforts.

