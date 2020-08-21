AGP, National Assembly secretary put on notice on plea against increase in MNAs’ salaries

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan, National Assembly secretary and secretary of a parliamentary committee on a petition against the recent increase in salaries of the members of the National Assembly.

Petitioner Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi submitted in the petition that the minister of parliamentary affairs had presented a bill with regard to an increase in the salaries and allowances of the members of the National Assembly.

He submitted that the recent increase in the salary of the members of the lower house of Parliament should be declared as illegal as the impugned increase ought not to have been proposed, allowed or made in view of weak and unstable economic condition of the country.

He requested the high court to set aside the amendment in the law with regard to the increase in the salaries of the MNAs by declaring the same as illegal.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar after a preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan with a direction to file comments before the next date of hearing.

The bench also issued notices to the National Assembly secretary and parliamentary committee secretary and directed them to produce the complete record, allowances and privileges of the members of the assembly and the impugned increase made therein as well as mode and manner through which the impugned increase was proposed and allowed, and adjourned the hearing till September 16.

According to a copy of the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances Amendment Bill, the MPs’ privilege of being entitled to 25 business class open return air tickets will be substituted with being entitled to receive travel vouchers of equal amount of 25 business class open return air tickets of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The bill says the unutilised air tickets and vouchers for financial year 2019-20 will remain acceptable till their utilisation up to June 30, 2020. The statement of object and reasons of the bill says the section 10 of the existing law regulates free travel privilege of the MPs, who are entitled to 25 business class open return air tickets from the airport nearest to their constituencies to Islamabad, per annum.

In addition to that, vouchers of Rs300,000 can be utilised by the MPs for travelling by air or train.