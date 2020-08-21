Seven more die in Sindh due to COVID-19

Seven more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 321 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,350 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 11,167 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 321 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 926,051 tests, which have resulted in 127,381 positive cases, which means that 14 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added. Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.8 per cent.

He said that 4,274 patients are currently under treatment: 3,886 in self-isolation at home, seven at isolation centres and 381 at hospitals, while 230 patients are in critical condition, of whom 37 are on life support. He added that 264 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 120,757, which shows a 95 per cent recovery rate.