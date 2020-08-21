Health dept fires EPI project director over ‘Karachi province’ typo in document

The Sindh Health Department on Thursday removed the project director of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) because the programme’s clerical staff made a “typographical error” mentioning Karachi as a province in one of the internal documents about immunisation.

“In one of the columns in the documents about an outreach activity by the World Health Organisation, one of the employees had typed ‘Province Karachi’, which was leaked to the mainstream and social media,” said a health department official.

“Taking notice of the serious mistake, the health department removed the project director of the immunisation programme, although the mistake was caught and rectified immediately.” According to a notification issued on Thursday, Dr Akram Sultan has been told to immediately report to the health department, which has replaced him with Dr Sikandar Ali Memon, who also serves as the Lyari General Hospital’s chief medical officer.

Officials said the error was committed by some “Sindhi-speaking” EPI employees, but it was rectified as soon as it was caught. However, they added, due to the charged political environment in the province, the health department removed the project director.

They said Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi had visited the EPI in the afternoon, met Dr Sultan and told him that he had been fired. They also said that the health department had earlier tried to cover up the mistake by declaring the document as fake.

The officials said Dr Sultan hailed from Mirpurkhas and was regarded as a competent and hard-working person, whose forefathers were among Sindh’s settlers. They added that he had no political affiliation at all.