Rains expected in city from Friday till Monday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate rains in Karachi with some heavy falls from Friday till Monday. Moderate showers are expected in Karachi on Friday and Saturday with thunder showers, while heavy rain spells are expected in Karachi and lower Sindh next week.

“We are expecting light to moderate rain in Karachi on Friday and Saturday under the influence of a monsoonal system from the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to cause rains in entire lower Sindh. But the spell can last for a few more days until August 25 or even after that,” Director Met Karachi Abdul Qayyum Bhutto told The News on Thursday.

The forecast said a low-pressure area (LPA) lies over Rajasthan, India, with its trough extending westward, which is likely to cause penetration of monsoon currents into eastern Sindh. Under its influence, rain or thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi districts on 21 and 22 August, while scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad may also receive rains.