Coming monsoon rains worry Karachiites over electricity

The people of Karachi have been braving 12 to 18 hours of electricity load-shedding in the sweltering heat despite getting numerous assurances from the power utility and the federal government.

The residents fear that the coming spell of monsoon showers will give the city’s sole power provider, the K-Electric (KE), an excuse to resort to disconnecting the supply of electricity for 12 to 24 hours.

Malir, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Saudabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi Town, Surjani Town, Federal B Area, Saddar, Bahadurabad Society, Yaseenabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Buffer Zone, Clifton, Garden, Landhi, Shah Faisal Town, Ayesha Manzil, DHA, PECHS Society, Lyari and the old city areas have been facing intermittent power failures.

A resident of UK Plaza in Ayesha Manzil, Hunain Ameen, told The News that after a power breakdown occurred at 4am on Thursday, the supply of electricity had not been restored even by 5pm.

“We don’t have a UPS or a generator at our home, so I had no option but to head outside after 5pm,” he said, adding that he had recently got a kitten. “It gets very difficult to keep a kitten with a continuous power outage of over 12 hours,” he said, adding that they generally faced two to three hours of load-shedding but Thursday’s spell was the extreme.

A resident of Nazimabad No. 4, Salman, said his daughter takes online classes in the morning. “Although we have a laptop, one needs the fan to be working to concentrate in such hot weather,” he said.

He added that they didn’t have power for over six hours on Thursday and their laptop also ran out of battery. Naeem Muhammad of Yaseenabad also faced a similar problem, saying that they had been without electricity on Thursday for over 12 hours.

In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, intermittent power failures continued late into the night. “We get water on Thursdays,” said a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-12, Mashkoor. “But thanks to KE, we couldn’t operate our suction machines.”

What KE says

KE, however, claimed that the power utility has not been carrying out unannounced load-shedding in any part of the city, saying that load-shedding is being carried out in accordance with the national power policy in the areas that have been incurring losses or those where the commodity is being stolen.

The company said that some areas have been facing load management as previously observed, adding that the load-shedding and load management schedules are available on KE’s official website. The power utility pointed out that registered consumers are also sent relevant text messages.

Punishment

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Sindh’s energy minister had claimed that the province’s residents are being systematically penalised with daily electricity load-shedding of up to 18 hours because they did not vote for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the 2018 general elections.

Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh lamented that daily power load-shedding of up to 12 hours has become a norm in Karachi and has been making the lives of the city’s people miserable. Shaikh said that the three power distribution companies of the province — KE, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and the Sukkur Electric Power Company — have completely failed in carrying out their responsibilities as regards providing uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people.

He claimed that the federal government is least interested in resolving the electricity issues of the province. He said the Sindh government will provide complete support to the bereaved families for lodging FIRs of electrocution incidents. He also said that Sindh accounts for majority of the natural gas produced in the country, lamenting that the province still faces an acute shortfall of the commodity.

The provincial minister said that he had written several letters to the chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) as well as the federal energy minister seeking their direct intervention in resolving the power-related issues of the province but to no avail.

Shaikh said the federal energy minister never bothers meeting the relevant Sindh authorities during his visits to Karachi to discuss the electricity problems of the province, adding that he always leaves the city after attending meetings at the Governor House.

He said that being the relevant federal authorities, the Energy Division and Nepra should take cognisance of the power-related woes of the people of the province and take correctives measures on an immediate basis.

He also said the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party takes full ownership of Karachi and will take whatever steps are required for the development of the city. He remarked that Article 58(2)(b) of the constitution has fortunately become invalid, otherwise President Arif Alvi would have used it against the PTI’s federal government for their poor governance during the past two years.