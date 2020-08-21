close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

IKA gets kendo armours as gift from Japan

Sports

Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The All Japan Kendo Federation gifted kendo armours (BOGU) to the Islamabad Kendo Association (IKA) to further promote the famous form of traditional Japanese martial arts here on Thursday.

Kendo’s origin goes back more than 1000 years to the ‘Samurai’ warriors’ arts of the sword, with an accent on fighting finesse as well as character building.

According to a press release, a ceremony was held to celebrate the promotion of kendo in Pakistan at the official residence of Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori. The event was attended by Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood and IKA representative Irfan Bhatti.

