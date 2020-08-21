Rashid replies to Malik’s allegations

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has responded to Salim Malik’s allegations in a poetic manner without naming him.

Former captain Salim Malik had said: “Rashid Latif used to take the name of MQM and say that Altaf is my godfather. He also used to tell everyone that a body would be found in a sack.”

In an interaction with media on Thursday, without naming Malik, Rashid said: “Hum chup tha kah barbad na ho jai gulshan ka sakoo / Nadan ya samaj bathay kah hum ma kuwat-e-lalkar nahi (We were silent so that the peace of Gulshan would not be ruined / The ignorant thought that we do not have the strength to challenge).”

Malik after submitting a reply to the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit on the ICC transcript, had a press conference outside Gaddafi Stadium the other day where he said that the board had nothing against him and revealed Latif’s ways.

When the former captain arrived at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore the other day to submit his reply, he was stopped at the door by security guards but was allowed to enter when he protested. He said that Rashid had spoiled the entire team when he was the captain.