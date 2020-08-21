close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Shoaib Malik tests negative, joins Pak squad

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

LAHORE: All-rounder Shoaib Malik has tested negative for COVID-19 upon his arrival in England.

According to details received here, Malik arrived in England on August 12 and tested for COVID-19 as per government policies. After being tested negative, the cricketer has joined the national squad.

Malik will be available for the three T20Is against England, scheduled on August 28, 30, and September 1 in Manchester.

It must be noted here that Malik had requested the team management to give him a relief to join the squad later since he hadn’t been able to meet his family due to international travel ban because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

More From Sports