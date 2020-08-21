Don’t expect too much from Naseem, says Sohail Tanveer

LAHORE: Fast bowler Sohail Tanveer has advised people not to have high expectations from young sensation Naseem Shah in the ongoing Test series against England.

In an online interview, 35-year-old Sohail said that Naseem has all the potential to be a great fast bowler and he knows the art of bowling at an early age. “Naseem is capable of moving the ball in both directions but is still in the early stages of his career. We should not expect him to win Test matches right now. The team management has to work patiently.

“I value Naseem Shah’s talent in red ball cricket, but he needs to work harder to improve his performance with white ball,” said Sohail.

He also said that the postponed matches of PSL-5 should be played. “There is pleasure in winning the final and lifting the trophy. If that is not possible, then declaring the table toppers Multan Sultans as champions will be the right decision,” he said.