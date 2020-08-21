Umar Akmal files appeal in CAS

LAHORE: Batsman Umar Akmal has filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the PCB a few days ago filed an appeal against the reduction of the ban on him.

Akmal’s lawyer Khuwaja Umaiz told reporters on Thursday that they had filed an appeal against the ban in CAS. Umaiz said the cricketer didn’t get a proper chance to clear his position in the case.

Umar, whose three-year ban for not reporting multiple approaches by corrupt elements was cut down to half by an independent adjudicator, has appealed to the Lausanne-based court to lift the ban.

Umaiz said his client was not given the opportunity to defend himself or even make his case and thus justice was not done.

“Akmal wasn’t given a proper chance to clear his stance. That’s why we have filed an appeal in CAS. We appealed to also lift 1.5 years ban too from the cricketer,” he said.

Ex-Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, had reduced Umar’s ban to 1.5 years from three years, taking a compassionate view.

According to PCB, there is no room in anti-Corruption rules for reducing the ban on compassion grounds.