PCB appoints Yousuf as NHPC batting coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday appointed former Pakistan captain and one of the finest batsmen of his era Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach of the National High Performance Centre.

Besides announcing coaches for the National High Performance Centre and six Cricket Associations for the 2020-21 domestic cricket season the Board also reshuffled the national selection committee.

“The list of coaches is headed by Pakistan’s fourth highest Test run-getter and second most runs scorer in ODIs, Mohammad Yousuf, who has been appointed as the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore,” the PCB said.

“Joining Yousuf at the NHPC is former wicketkeeper Atiq-uz-Zaman and tear away fast bowler Mohammad Zahid,” the Board said.

Atiq played a Test, three ODIs and 69 first-class matches from 1996 to 2007. Zahid played five Tests, 11 ODIs and 43 first-class matches.

With Mushtaq Ahmed already working as spin bowling consultant, the NHPC is now fully loaded with experienced coaches to hone the skill and talent of promising young cricketers and prepare them for challenges at the highest level.

These four coaches will also support and supplement the national teams’ player support personnel to help the elite cricketers continually improve their skills, the Board said.

“My ambitions in making a career in coaching are an open secret but it was all about the timing and a proper roadmap for our future cricket in which I could contribute effectively,” Yousuf said. “I believe this is the right time for me to start my second innings,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PCB also confirmed 36 coaches for the six Cricket Associations, which will feature in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (four-day first-class and three-day non first-class), National T20 Cup (first and second XIs), Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament (first and second XIs) and the National U19 cricket tournament (three-day and one-day).

The former internationals added to the coaching panel are Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Ghulam Ali, Humayun Farhat, Irfan Fazil and Zafar Iqbal.

Seven former first-class cricketers that will make their coaching debuts are Aftab Khan, Aslam Qureshi, Fahad Masood, Habib Baloch, Hafiz Majid Jahangir, Hanif Malik, and Mohammad Sadiq.

Besides, Abdul Razzaq (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Basit Ali (Sindh), Faisal Iqbal (Balochistan) and Shahid Anwar (Central Punjab) will now join Abdur Rehman (Southern Punjab) and Mohammad Wasim (Northern) in Misbah-ul-Haq’s men’s national selection panel.

NHPC coaches: Atiq-uz-Zaman (fielding/wicketkeeping coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting consultant/coach) and Mohammad Zahid (fast bowling coach). Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling consultant/coach, retained)

Cricket Association coaches

Balochistan First XI: Faisal Iqbal (coach), Wasim Haider (assistant coach). Second XI: Habib Baloch (coach), Shoaib Khan (assistant coach). U19: Hussain Khosa (coach), Mazhar Dinari (assistant coach).

Central Punjab First XI: Shahid Anwar (coach), Samiullah Niazi (assistant coach). Second XI: Akram Raza (coach), Humayun Farhat (assistant coach). U19: Tanvir Shaukat (coach), Irfan Fazil (assistant coach).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa First XI: Abdul Razzaq (coach), Aftab Khan (assistant coach). Second XI: Rafatullah Mohmand (coach), Aslam Qureshi (assistant coach). U19: Saqib Faqir (coach), Mohammad Sadiq (assistant coach).

Northern First XI: Mohammad Wasim (coach), Mohammad Masroor (assistant coach). Second XI: Fahad Masood (coach), Saeed Anwar Junior (assistant coach). U19: Bilal Ahmed (coach), Fahad Akram (assistant coach).

Sindh First XI: Basit Ali (coach), Iqbal Imam (assistant coach). Second XI: Ghulam Ali (coach), Zafar Iqbal (assistant coach). U19: Tahir Mahmood (coach), Hanif Malik (assistant coach).

Southern Punjab First XI: Abdul Rehman (coach), Aizaz Cheema (assistant coach).

Second XI: Sajjad Akbar (coach), Zahoor Elahi (assistant coach).

U19: Kamran Khan (coach), Hafiz Majid Jahangir (assistant coach).