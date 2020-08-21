Abbas gears up for third Test

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas says he is enjoying the experience of playing in England and is fully geared up for the third Test, which starts at Southampton on Friday (today).

“I stick to my strengths and assess the conditions by reading the pitch and the batsman,” Abbas said in a media interaction. “Though, I have had a good run in the UAE, I am enjoying the experience of bowling in England. The weather conditions here are conducive for seam bowling and the pronounced seam of the Dukes ball provides assistance to fast bowlers,” he added.

When the England and Pakistan players walked out for the last day’s play at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Monday, batsmen were expected to have edge over bowlers as the sun shone brightly. But over the course of the 38.1 overs bowled, Abbas exhibited why he was considered the key weapon for the tourists’ on this tour. The right-arm pacer bowled immaculate lengths and nipped the ball off the surface which kept the England batsmen on their toes as he took two wickets — Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley — for 28 runs.

About his partnership with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas said: “I am enjoying bowling with Shaheen. He is young and is eager to learn.”