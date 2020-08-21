Ponting warns Ashwin he won’t have ‘Mankading’ in his IPL team

SYDNEY: Ricky Ponting has warned Ravichandran Ashwin he won’t tolerate any "Mankad" run-outs during the Indian Premier League.

The Australian great, who will coach the team in next month’s star-studded tournament, said the tactic was against the spirit of the game.

Ashwin sparked controversy last year with his “Mankading” of England batsman Jos Buttler when he was captain of Kings XI Punjab.

He has been hired by Delhi Capitals for next month’s IPL in the UAE, and Ponting said he will be talking to Ashwin as a priority. “I’ll be having a chat to him about that, that ‘ll be the first thing I do,” he told the Grade Cricketer podcast on Wednesday. “He will say that it was within the rules and he had his rights to do it, but it’s not within the spirit of the game or certainly the way I want the Delhi Capitals to play.”