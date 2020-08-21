Azhar upbeat about leveling Test series in England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is hoping to make a resounding comeback in the third Test against England to draw the series 1-1.

The upbeat skipper, through a video-link interaction with media, said that his team members were geared up to put up an emphatic display, adding that what happened so far was a very close affair.

“We were unlucky as we lost the first Test and faced a tame draw in the second. Now the team members are ready to win the third to level the series.”

He added that it was a must-win game for us. “We have many positives in the series and will carry them into the third Test.”

Pakistan have not finalised the playing XI yet more due to the bad weather and covered pitch.

“We have yet to see final shape of the pitch that has been completely covered. After seeing it we would be in a position to say anything about possible changes.”

Azhar was all praise for his players, saying that he was lucky to have them in the team.

“They are wonderful and eager to put up a good show. That spirit is really helpful in making the best of the opportunity. I have a strong belief that we can win the final game.”

The skipper also welcomed the ECB decision to make necessary changes in the playing conditions. “Yes, I think it is a very welcoming sign as we all want maximum play. In case of any loss of time, the early start of the match would definitely help in getting a result.”

Azhar admitted that it was really frustrating to see weather ruining play in the second Test. “But now we feel that if again we have to confront that scenario we would be having extra time to make up for that loss.”

He defended the young pace duo of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying that they have everything to deliver during the series.

“You cannot buy experience as it comes with the time. They are exciting young pacers and capable of delivering. With more experience, they could prove themselves as match-winners. We have to back them as they have already impressed everyone during Australia tour.”

The captain said that it was always difficult to make a comeback once you lose a match from a winning position. “But we have proved that our batsmen played well under trying conditions in the second Test. Shan Masood, Abid and Mohammad Rizwan all have shown their class in batting so far.”

He admitted it had been difficult to score in England. “Batsmen tend to struggle in difficult English conditions. As a team we want to put up a decent total. Our only focus is to perform in the third Test.”

Azhar claimed that he had full backing of the Pakistan Cricket Board. “My desire is to see the team performing well in the final Test. We have not decided on Fawad Alam or any other replacement yet.”