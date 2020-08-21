close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
AFP
August 21, 2020

Russia to test coronavirus vaccine

World

Moscow: Russia said on Thursday it would start clinical trials of its controversial coronavirus vaccine next week, involving tens of thousands of people. President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Russia had become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, though the announcement was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.

