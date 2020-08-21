More Indians may have caught virus

NEW DELHI: More than a quarter of New Delhi´s 20 million residents may have caught the novel coronavirus without showing symptoms, a study released on Thursday indicated, raising fresh doubts about India´s official case numbers.

Extrapolated, the antibody study on 15,000 residents means 5.8 million people in the bustling capital could have caught the virus -- more than 37 times the official tally of 156,139 infections.

India is already officially the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, and the health ministry reported a record daily jump of 69,652 new infections on Wednesday -- taking the total to 2.84 million.