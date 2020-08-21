close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
August 21, 2020

Manchester bomber’s brother jailed

LONDON: The brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northwest England, in 2017 was on Thursday jailed for life. Judge Jeremy Baker said Hashem Abedi, who was convicted in March of murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions, would spend a minimum of 55 years in prison.

