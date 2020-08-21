Merkel hosts Greta for talks

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Greta Thunberg and other leading Fridays for Future activists in Berlin on Thursday for talks on the EU’s climate goals, with the campaigners expected to condemn "political inaction".

Merkel said Swedish 17-year-old Thunberg and her co-campaigners Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgium’s Anuna De Wever and Adelaide Charlier had requested the meeting and she was "pleased" to welcome them to the chancellery.

The activists warned ahead of the talks that they were dismayed at the lack of progress in fighting climate change despite lofty promises by European governments. "When it comes to action we are still in a state of denial. The climate and ecological crisis has never once been treated as a crisis," they wrote in a letter published in Germany’s Der Spiegel and Britain’s The Guardian on Wednesday.