Fri Aug 21, 2020
AFP
August 21, 2020

Israeli tanks shell Gaza

World

AFP
August 21, 2020

Gaza Strip: Israeli tanks shelled Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip early on Thursday in response to Palestinian fire balloons as mediators sought to broker an end to the latest flare-up.

Israel has bombed the Gaza Strip almost every night since August 6 in retaliation for the balloons or, more rarely, rocket fire, from across the border. It has also tightened its 13-year blockade of Gaza’s two million inhabitants. It has banned Gaza fishermen from going to sea and closed its goods crossing with the territory, prompting the closure of Gaza’s sole power plant for want of fuel.

