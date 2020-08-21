Google services restored

SAN FRANCISCO: Popular Google services including Gmail, Docs and Drive were down for many users around the world on Thursday, but were restored after a few hours, the US technology giant said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," the company said. "System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

Frustrated customers in countries including Australia, Japan, France and the United States complained online of the outage, and tracking website DownDetector reported Google services were down in every continent. "Anyone else having issues with @gmail in Australia?" one person tweeted. Another Twitter user, in Brooklyn, New York, wrote: "Nearly 16 years in and this is the first time I can remember Gmail being completely down."