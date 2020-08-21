Migrant dies in mass border crossing

MADRID: One African man died and eight people were injured when around 300 migrants tried to storm the border fence separating the Spanish enclave Melilla from Morocco on Thursday, local authorities said.

The man, whose identity and nationality were not known, appears to have died from "natural causes", the Spanish government’s local delegation said in a statement. He fell from a height of about five metres (16 feet) and emergency services on the ground were not able to revive him, a local police spokesman said.

"It was dark, the area was unknown and it seems like he fell," the spokesman said, adding it was not clear if the migrant died from injuries sustained in his fall of from a heart attack. Another eight migrants were lightly injured, mainly with bruises, as well as three police officers, including one who dislocated his soldier, he added.