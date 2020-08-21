close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
AFP
August 21, 2020

Google is back!

World

AFP
August 21, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO: Popular Google services including Gmail, Docs and Drive were down for many users around the world on Thursday, but were restored after a few hours, the US technology giant said. "We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," the company said. "System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

