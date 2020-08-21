close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
AFP
August 21, 2020

$600m settlement in Flint water crisis

World

AFP
August 21, 2020

WASHINGTON:The US state of Michigan has agreed to pay some $600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, a health scandal that became a symbol of social injustice in America, reports said. At least 12 people died after the decaying industrial city switched its drinking water source to the polluted Flint River to cut costs in 2014.

