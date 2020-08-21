HR group seeks asylum for Assange in France

PARIS: A French rights group urged the government on Thursday to offer political asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, addressing an appeal to his former lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti, now Justice Minister. Assange, held in a London prison, is wanted by Washington over the 2010 release of hundreds of thousands of secret US military and diplomatic documents on the Iraq and Afghan wars, revealing civilian deaths as well as torture and clandestine military operations.