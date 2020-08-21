close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
AFP
August 21, 2020

Polish foreign minister quits

WARSAW: Poland´s foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz resigned on Thursday, the second top member of the right-wing government to quit this week. The decision comes as Warsaw is involved in European diplomacy on the political crisis in neighbouring Belarus. On Wednesday, Czaputowicz received prominent Belarusian opposition activists Valery and Veronika Tsepkalo. His office gave no precise reason for the move, but said "the minister has in the past said that the post-election period was the right time for a change" in the post of foreign minister.

