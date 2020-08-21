Ex-Trump aide Bannon arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon was arrested and charged on Thursday along with three others for defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in a Mexico border wall fundraising campaign -- a blow to the Republican incumbent.
The online crowdfunding campaign known as "We Build the Wall" raised more than $25 million, prosecutors said, which the defendants promised would be used on construction but which they instead funneled to their own pockets.