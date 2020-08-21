close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
AFP
August 21, 2020

Trump meets Iraqi PM

World

AFP
August 21, 2020

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that American troops would leave Iraq but gave no timetable for the withdrawal, as he met the country’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi for the first time in Washington.

The meeting comes with attacks on American targets by pro-Iranian fighters on the rise and the Iraqi government facing calls to expel the 5,000 US troops deployed in the country as part of anti-jihadist efforts.

