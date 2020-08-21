close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
HR group seeks asylum for Assange in France

World

AFP
August 21, 2020

PARIS: A French rights group urged the government on Thursday to offer political asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, addressing an appeal to his former lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti, now Justice Minister. Assange, held in a London prison, is wanted by Washington over the 2010 release of hundreds of thousands of secret US military and diplomatic documents on the Iraq and Afghan wars, revealing civilian deaths as well as torture and clandestine military operations.

