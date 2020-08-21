Stocks lose to institutional profit-piling spree

Stocks retreated on Thursday as financial institutions especially mutual funds shed their holdings for profits as well for adjustments in the eleventh hour, ahead of rollover week, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.71 percent or 285.56 points to close at 39,868.55 points and its KSE-30 index fell 0.80 percent or 139.30 points to end at 17,283.47 points level.

Ahsan Mehanti, from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks closed bearish led by scrips across the board on institutional profit-taking post major earnings announcements at PSX”.

Bearish trend in global equities, concerns over GIDC verdict, weakening rupee, and falling global crude oil prices, contributed to the negative close, Mehanti added.

Of 401 active scrips, 145 gained, 238 lost, and 18 did not change. The Volumes reduced to 394.620 million shares from 427.204 million in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “Since last couple of sessions we are witnessing profit-taking and selling from institutions, this time when the 40,000 point barrier was broken, other institutions opted to sell their holdings”.

In a couple of sessions “we would witness correction in the coming days owing to rollover week, while rumors are doing rounds that several individuals and holding companies have large stocks so adjustment expected to translate into the bourses,” Ahmad added.

Fahad Rauf, deputy head at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “Equities closed negative today as investors chose to cover their positions and opted for profit-taking due to upcoming rollover week”.

BAHL rose 0.66 percent after bank announced that it had entered into a deal for purchasing 'Centrepoint' building from TPLP (12.50 percent), Rauf said.

He added that overall, the KSE-100 Index closed flat at 39,868.55 points, down 285.56 points (-0.71 percent) compared to the previous session. Arif Rehman, head of research at Fortune Securities, said, “The market lost 280 points, caving in under some selling pressure towards the end of the day”.

“After a spectacular bull-run over the last couple of months investors preferred to book profits prior to the futures rollover week.”

Rehman said cement sector remained weak throughout the day and led the slide towards the last hour of the trading session, while banking results had been strong so far and the sector appeared to be well poised for appreciation in terms of valuations.

“Cyclical, primarily steel, cements, and auto sectors, which have rallied over the last many sessions, lost gains as investors booked profits and preferred to stay away from making fresh positions at current levels,” Arif said.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, gaining Rs100 to close at Rs9,700.00/share, and Bhanero Textile, up Rs74.56 to finish at Rs1,068.93/share, while Nestle Pakistan, down Rs80 to close at Rs6,210/share, and Island Textile, losing Rs70.53 to close at Rs922.80/share, were the main losers.

TRG Pakistan Limited posted the highest volumes with 30.418 million shares and gained Rs1.33 to end at Rs51.20/share, whereas Aisha Steel Mills recorded the lowest with 10.104 million shares, losing Rs0.03 to end at Rs13.93/share.