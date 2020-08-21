Forex reserves rise to $19.655bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $19.655 billion in the week ended August 13 from $19.518 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $139.1 million to $12.608 billion. “This increase in reserves is mainly attributed to proceeds of US$249.4 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),” the SBP said in a statement. “During the week, the SBP also made government external debt repayments of US$151 million.”

The forex reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.047 billion, compared with $7.049 billion in the previous week.